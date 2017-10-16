Kurt Cobain’s 1992 MTV VMA Award Going To Auction

Frank Micelotta Archive / Contributor

A number of Kurt Cobain‘s personal items are going up for auction in a new lot from Julien’s Auctions, including the trophy he won at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cobain received the award when Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” won the prize for Best New Artist in a Video. The 1992 show was also infamous for a backstage spat between members of Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana.

Along with the VMA, the auction will also include a Cobain drawing, the cheerleader outfit he wore for a 1994 Rolling Stone photo shoot, and even Cobain’s Blockbuster card.

Additionally, the auction features items from artists including The Beatles, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, U2 and Fleetwood Mac, among others.

The auction will be held November 4 in Los Angeles and live online. Visit JuliensLive.com for more info.

