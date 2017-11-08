Kurt Cobain Getting Funko Pop! Treatment

Funko

Toy company Funko is launching a new music-themed line of their popular Pop! vinyl figures, including an adorable, plastic representation of Kurt Cobain.

The Cobain figure features the late Nirvana frontman playing his signature Mustang guitar and wearing the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” green and brown sweater. It will also come in two other variations: with an acoustic guitar and tan sweater, exclusive to FYE; and with the Mustang and a black jacket, exclusive to Hot Topic.

Other figures in the new Pop! line include Jerry Garcia and Elton John. The toys will be available in January.

