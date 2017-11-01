Kristen Bell & Dave Grohl Perform Frozen & Metallica Mash-Up

It was a fun-filled night with not so much fright on the Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! After being introduced by Alice Cooper, Dave Grohl appeared in white-beareded costume as David Letterman, to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel, who took the week off to spend with his ailing son.

Grohl announced that everyone on the Kimmel staff was dressed up as an ’80s musician, including sidekick Guillermo dressed as Cher and announcer Dicky Barrettas Dee Snider.

Bad Moms and Frozen star Kristen Bell appeared dressed as Tom Selleck in Magnum PI, and later sang Frozen’s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” mashed-up with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” with Cleto and the Cletones featuring Grohl on drums.

Later, Alice joined Dave at the desk. He talked about his pre-show ritual and then the camera cut to video of him throwing knives at a picture of Kimmel’s arch-enemy Matt Damon. He also told a story about a haunted house and talked about a famous picture of him with Colonel Sanders, elaborating on the infamous “Chicken Incident” at the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival concert in September 1969.

Alice later performed with Dave and the Foo Fighters, rocking out the “Ballad of Dwight Fry.” At the end of the performance, Alice appeared for his mock beheading onstage with a fake guillotine, but the trick was accidentally revealed by the camera angle, and instead of the henchmen pulling out a dummy head of Alice, they pulled out a dummy head of Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters are on tour in support of their new album, Concrete and Gold and will also be headlining The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 31.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

