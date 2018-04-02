Korn’s Jonathan Davis Releases New Solo Song, “Everyone”

Courtesy of Press Here Publicity

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has shared a new song called “Everyone,” which will appear on his debut solo album, Black Labyrinth. The eerie track is now available via digital platforms.

“Everyone” is also accompanied by a creepy video that follows a group of cult members who meet a grisly end. If you don’t mind images of electrocution and blood splatter, you can watch the video now on YouTube.

Black Labyrinth, which also features the single “What It Is,” will be released May 25. Davis will kick off a solo tour in support of the album April 6 in Portland, Oregon.

