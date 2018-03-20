Korn’s Jonathan Davis Details Debut Solo Album, “Black Labyrinth”; Listen To Sampler Now

Sumerian Records

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has revealed that his debut solo album is called Black Labyrinth, due out May 25.

Black Labyrinth consists of 13 tracks, including the previously released single, “What It Is.” You can listen to an album sampler, featuring clips from each song, now on YouTube.

Davis will embark on his first solo tour this spring in support of Black Labyrinthstarting April 6 in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s the Black Labyrinth track list:

“Underneath My Skin”

“Final Days”

“Everyone”

“Happiness”

“Your God”

“Walk on By”

“The Secret”

“Basic Needs”

“Medicate”

“Please Tell Me”

“What You Believe”

“Gender”

“What It Is”

