Win a 4-pack of tickets to see Korn, plus tickets for the Kenosha County Fair! When you hear a Korn song this weekend, tap that WIIL ROCK App! You’ll then see the Korn and The County Fair contest. When you see it, tap enter. Contest only appears during, and shortly after a Korn song.

Enter more than once to increase your chances! We’ll pick 10 random entries to win the Kenosha County Fair tickets and one grand prize winner gets the Korn tickets.

Kenosha County Fair runs Wednesday through Sunday at the Fairgrounds in Wilmot, Korn plays The Rave, Wednesday, September 27th. Contest runs through Sunday at 8pm. Grand prize winner announced in the 9am hour on Monday during the Tom and Emily Morning Show. Rules.