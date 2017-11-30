Kirk Hammett’s Electronics Company Releases New Guitar Pedal In Honor Of Metallica Guitarist’s Birthday

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett‘s KHDK Electronics company is releasing a new guitar pedal in honor of the musician’s recent 55th birthday. The pedal is called the Ghoul Jr, and is a miniature take on the company’s previously released Ghoul Screamer pedal.

“Evil things come in small packages,” Hammett says of the Ghoul Jr.

The new pedal will run you $149.95. You can check it out for yourself via KHDKElectronics.com.

In other Metallica happenings, the band’s latest album, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, will compete for the Best Rock Album honor and its tune “Atlas, Rise!” will vie for the Best Rock Song prize at the 2018 Grammys, held January 28 in New York City.

