KillThrax II: Killswitch Engage And Anthrax Reunite For Co-Headlining Tour

Credit: Travis Shinn

Earlier this year, Killswitch Engage and Anthrax joined forces for the awesomely titled KillThrax co-headlining tour. But if you missed out on the metal fury, or need a second go-round, the two bands will reunite early next year for the KillThrax II tour.

“Evil Dead II. Dawn of the Dead. The Godfather: Part 2. The Empire Strikes Back. All sequels that are better than the original. Add ‘KillThrax II’ to that list,” says Anthrax’s Scott Ian in a statement. “Back by popular demand, KillThrax is coming at ya again my friends.”

The newly announced trek begins January 25 in Montreal, and will conclude March 4 in Portland, Maine. For ticket info, visit KillswitchEngage.com.

Killswitch Engage is currently working on new music, the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate. Anthrax’s most recent album is 2016’s For All Kings. The show hits Milwaukee at The Eagles Ballroom, February 2nd.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.