Killswitch Engage Recording New Song With Ex-Lead Singer Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage has recorded a new song with the band’s former lead singer, Howard Jones. Current frontman Jesse Leach revealed the news in an Instagram post.

“This dude was in the neighborhood, so I figured hey let’s get him to lay down some stuff for a thing,” Leach writes of Jones. “He did, and it is going to be EPIC!”

Jones joined Killswitch after founding member Leach quit the band in 2002. He remained the lead singer for 10 years until leaving in 2012, after which Leach rejoined the group.

Jones has since started a new band called Light the Torch, formerly known as Devil You Know.

Killswitch Engage has been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate.

