Kids on Parade!

This video has made its way around the Internet, but maybe you haven’t seen it yet. It’s a video of an early Rage Against the Machine show at a record shop in L.A. Youtube user CowProd was at that performance in 1992 and luckily he was able to put together some footage. Enjoy!

0:44 – “Bombtrack”

4:52 – “Darkness” (or “Darkness of Greed”)

8:31 – “Take the Power Back”

13:48 – “Bullet in the Head”

19:23 – “Settle For Nothing”

24:06 – “Killing in the Name”

29:42 – Tom jamming

30:02 – “Know Your Enemy”

34:37 – “Freedom”