Kid Rock Pre-Sale

KID ROCK is launching the RED BLOODED ROCK N ROLL REDNECK EXTRAVAGANZA TOUR! Kid Rock is taking friends Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. to join him along the way, hitting 15 cities nationwide before wrapping October 12th.

The tour stops in Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. To buy tickets during the pre-sale (Thursday, 10am-10pm), you’ll need the link and the password. Find that info below.

The password is ‘KR2018’, and use this link.

On the heels of wrapping his AMERICAN ROCK ‘N ROLL TOUR, which Taste of Country lauded “one of Kid Rock’s best tours to date and perhaps one of the best live shows in music today,” the showman will continue to deliver his high-energy, one-of-a-kind live show experience to fans coast-to-coast, cementing his status as one of today’s most exciting performers. The tour will showcase songs from Kid Rock’s blockbuster new album Sweet Southern Sugar (11/3), which has spent 13 weeks inside the Top 10 of the Country Album Sales Chart.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13 at 10am local time at www.LiveNation.com.