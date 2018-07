Since we had the Yer Fly’s Open Golf Outing today, maybe we should plan something for folks that play a different game?

Any interest in a Mario Kart 64 Tournament? Have you ever competed in a challenge of this type?

Let us know if you’d be willing to play and if you’ve got a clever name for the tournament! Email Stu@95wiilrock.com.

BTW – Where can we find some N64 systems?