Judas Priest’s New Album, “Firepower,” To Be Released In March; Band Debuts Lead Single, “Lightning Strike”

Epic Records

That new album from Judas Priest is coming in March.

Firepower, a 14-track studio collection that hits stores March 9, reunites the British metal legends with producer Tom Allom, who worked on all of the band’s albums, from 1980’s British Steel through 1988’s Ram It Down.

Andy Sneap, also known for producing heavy metal albums, contributed to Priest’s new record as well.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” explains frontman Rob Halford. “And Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

Judas Priest’s also released Firepower‘s lead single, “Lightning Strike,” as well as an official video for the song via their VEVO YouTube channel. The clip features staged and live footage of the band performing the hard-rocking anthem, along with some added pyrotechnics. You can pre-order Firepower now.

Judas Priest also has launched a PledgeMusic campaign offering various music and merch bundles, including signed vinyl and CDs, test pressings, T-shirts, and limited-edition guitars autographed by Priest members Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner.

Judas Priest will support Firepower with a previously announced tour kicking off March 13 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Here’s the Firepower track list:

“Firepower”

“Lightning Strike”

“Evil Never Dies”

“Never the Heroes”

“Necromancer”

“Children of the Sun”

“Guardians”

“Rising from Ruins”

“Flame Thrower”

“Spectre”

“Traitors Gate”

“No Surrender”

“Lone Wolf”

“Sea of Red”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.