Judas Priest Schedules NYC Album-Signing Event; Debuts New Lyrics Video, “Never The Heroes”

The members of Judas Priest will celebrate the release of their latest studio album, Firepower, with a special signing appearance in New York City on March 19. The event will be held at the Sony Square NYC at 6 p.m. ET.

Firepower will be released on Friday, March 9, and the heavy-metal legends will launch a North American tour in support of the album on March 13 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Judas Priest has just premiered a new preview of the album, a lyrics video for the track “Never the Heroes.” The clip, which has been posted on the band’s VEVO YouTube channel, features a variety of striking animated war-themed visuals, as well as kaleidoscopic images based on the Firepower cover art.

“‘Never the Heroes’ is about the courageous men and women that enter war — never trained to be heroes but becoming heroic due to their actions and sacrifices doing their duty for their people and country,” the band explains in a statement about the heavy, mid-tempo track. “It resonates as there is a hero in all of us and in times of struggle we can be strong and united — conquering our own challenges and helping others.”

As previously reported, longtime Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton won’t be touring with the band after revealing that he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease. Andy Sneap, who co-produced Firepower, will be stepping in for Tipton on the trek.

