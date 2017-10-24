Judas Priest Releasing New Album, “Firepower,” In Early 2018; Confirms Supporting Tour

Credit: Travis Shinn

If you think Judas Priest‘s recent nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is the band’s only big news, you’ve got another think coming! The heavy metal legends have will be releasing a new studio album early next year, titled Firepower, and will support the record with a major North American tour in the spring.

The Firepower 2018 Tour gets underway on March 13 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and is plotted out through a May 1 concert in San Antonio, Texas. Pre-sale tickets will be available for Judas Priest’s 2018 tour dates starting Wednesday, October 25, at 10 a.m. local time; you can use the password FIREPOWER to access them.

Veteran British metal band Saxon and the Thin Lizzy spinoff group Black Star Riders will open most dates on the trek.

Judas Priest is one of 19 acts that have been nominated for induction into the Rock Hall. Singer Rob Halford and guitarist Glenn Tipton hve issued a joint statement top ABC Radio about the honor that reads: “Judas Priest are over the metal moon receiving this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination! Not only a spectacular moment for Priest, we are stoked that heavy metal is front and center hailing the music we love and represent around the world through the spotlight blazing on it from [the Rock Hall].”

You can vote for your favorite nominees at RockHall.com through December 5. The top five online vote-getters will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be included with the other ballots. Judas Priest currently is in sixth place, after Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, The Cars, and Eurythmics.

Here are some area dates for the Firepower 2018 Tour:

4/3 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

4/5 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

4/8 — Bloomington, IL, Grossinger Motors Arena

