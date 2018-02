Have you entered the Web Wednesday contest yet? Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Five Finger Death Punch at The Rave!

5FDP played our Rock the Ranch festival back in 2011, here’s a legendary interview that occurred that day with John Perry. It features a discussion about their new album at the time, WIIL ROCK Girls, and Ivan talking shit about Alter Bridge!

Have you ever seen Death Punch? How was that? Let us know, stu@95wiilrock.com.