Jimmy Page Doubts There Will Be Another Led Zeppelin Reunion, Says “The Time Has Gone”

In a new interview with U.K. magazine Planet Rock, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page again addresses the oft-asked question about whether he thinks his old band will ever perform live again. While his answer is disappointing, it’s unsurprising.

“I very much doubt it,” the 74-yar-old rocker says. “You’ve just got to face facts. We’ve gone past the 10th anniversary of the [reunion show at London’s] O2 [arena], where we managed to do one serious concert. That’s the only thing that we’ve done for such a long time, so I very much doubt we’ll do anything else. I really think the time has gone.”

On the positive side, Page says a new archival Led Zeppelin live album will be released later this year.

“I can’t give the game away, but there’s a recording that’s another multi-track that we’ll release,” he says of the album. “It’s so different to all the other things that are out there. It’s another view compared to How the West Was Won or The Song Remains the Same. I’m looking forward to people hearing that.”

In addition, Jimmy reveals that the band is planning to put out “a lot of” additional releases over the course of the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Page also discusses the new official book, Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin, that will be published this October in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

“I’m really pleased that [Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and I are] all doing it collectively because there are so many other people doing books,” notes Jimmy. “It will be really good to have an authoritative book, where the band are actually contributing to it rather than being ripped off.”

The latest issue of Planet Rock, featuring the Page interview, hits newsstands on Friday.

