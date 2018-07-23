Jack White Thinks Positive Reaction To Phone Ban Is “Shocking And Surprising”

ABC/Nicole Wilder

Jack White shows this year have been phone-free, as the musician requires fans to lock their phones up in provided pouches during the show. While White thought it was a good idea, he wasn’t sure that everyone else would agree with him. However, to his surprise, he says the reaction to the phone ban has been largely positive.

“I’m happy people are happy with it,” White tells Rolling Stone. “I thought it’s an experiment to see what will people do in this scenario. I kinda wanted it to be like going to an escape room or going to a movie theater. And everyone has been just gangbusters happy about it, which is so shocking and surprising.”

White adds that other bands have called to say they were also thinking about instituting a phone-ban during their shows.

“The most negative thing I’ve heard is people don’t know what time it is anymore,” White says.

Phones aren’t the only things banned from a Jack White show — he’s long held a no-set-list policy, meaning he only decides what songs to play on stage and in the moment.

“I want the show to be alive,” he says. “And I want each show to be different so that the crowd is in control of what’s really happening onstage, whether they know it or not.”

White also has more ideas on how he can make his show more unique.

“Maybe one day, it’d be interesting to do a tour where none of the musicians are allowed to speak to each other,” he wonders. “They only see each other onstage. That would be an interesting experiment.”

White’s U.S. tour will resume August 5 with his headlining set at Lollapalooza.

