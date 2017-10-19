Ivanka Trump Says She Went Through A “Punk Phase” & Was A Big Nirvana Fan

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump was apparently a big fan of Nirvana. In her mother Ivana Trump‘s new book, Raising Trump, the first daughter says that she went through a “punk phase in the nineties,” and was “really into Nirvana.”

“My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts,” Ivanka wrote. She adds that she once tried to dye her hair blue, but her mother forced her to change it back to blond using cheap hair dye bought from a drugstore.

Ivanka also says that she was “distraught” following the death of Kurt Cobain.

“Mom had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathized only so much,” she wrote. “After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone — major melodrama — Mom had to pull me out of there to go down for dinner.

However, many on social media aren’t buying Ivanka’s punk credentials — for one, Nirvana is more grunge than punk. “Ivanka saying she had a punk phase [because] she was into Nirvana is like Taylor Swift saying she had a goth phase [because] she was into Avril Lavigne,” wrote one Twitter user.

Additionally, people have poked holes in Ivanka’s hair dye story, pointing out that it’s highly unlikely that you’d be able to change your hair from blue to blond simply with cheap drugstore hair dye.

The Nirvana Twitter page also shared the excerpt, writing in the caption, “Ivanka Trump Nirvana Fan!!!!”

