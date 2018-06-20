It’s Vader’s Time

One of the best big men in wrestling business has passed away. Rest in peace Leon.

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Harley Race, one-time manager of Vader, has shared some thoughts…

It’s with sad condolences to hear that my long time friend @itsvadertime has passed away. He was a great person to manage and a great human being. pic.twitter.com/R7itvDEdpe — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) June 20, 2018

No rumor or innuendo from Bruce Prichard, just memories…

So sad to hear of the passing of Leon White, Vader. Leon was so far ahead of his time. R.I.P. Leon — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) June 20, 2018

