It’s Vader’s Time

One of the best big men in wrestling business has passed away.  Rest in peace Leon.

 

 

Harley Race, one-time manager of Vader, has shared some thoughts…

 

No rumor or innuendo from Bruce Prichard, just memories…

Got a favorite Vader match or moment?  Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.

