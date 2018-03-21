It’s Mr. Rogers I Like

One of the greatest songs ever created was written by Fred Rogers in 1971. Even the lyrics to ‘It’s You I Like‘ are a masterpiece…

It’s you I like,

It’s not the things you wear,

It’s not the way you do your hair

But it’s you I like

The way you are right now,

The way down deep inside you

Not the things that hide you,

Not your toys

They’re just beside you. But it’s you I like

Every part of you.

Your skin, your eyes, your feelings

Whether old or new.

I hope that you’ll remember

Even when you’re feeling blue

That it’s you I like,

It’s you yourself

It’s you.

It’s you I like.

As someone that grew up with Mr. Rogers and now feels his impact through the teachings of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, I get slightly emotional when thinking about what he has done for this country and the world. He was a friend to millions of children that needed someone to ‘talk to’.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ is a documentary set for release this year and I can’t wait to see it. See the trailer above. Here’s a bit from the Variety write-up,

The documentary will feature interviews with those involved in the creation of the children’s television series. The trailer touches on how the film will explore “Mister Rogers’” radical nature — the show covered topics like death, divorce, and racism. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” from Focus Features, premieres June 8. Variety critic Amy Nicholson wrote that though the film, which premiered at Sundance, is “not a complex portrait,” it serves as “comfort food in an uncertain era.”

Did you watch Mr. Rogers? Do you have a child into Daniel Tiger? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.