Items Signed By Alice In Chains Members, Scott Ian & More Being Auctioned To Aid MS Charity

Alice in Chains is participating in a new charity auction to raise money for the Rock Against MS Foundation, which provides care and services for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Among the items up for bid is the guitar Jerry Cantrell played during Alice in Chains’ halftime performance at the 2015 NFC Championship Game in Seattle, signed by each member of the band. The lot also includes a purple Schecter bass signed by Cantrell and AiC bassist Mike Inez, plus Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

The auction will be open through the afternoon of Thursday, January 4. Visit CharityBuzz.com to check out all of the items.

In addition to funding the Rock Against MS Foundation’s current programs, the money also will help the charity realize its plan to build a facility called The Rock House, where people who have been affected by the disease can come to receive free services and aid.

