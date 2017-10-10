Inside Avenged

Our Production guy is hardcore about how the music is made. Here’s a segment he found on YouTube going inside how “Natural Born Killers” by Avenged Sevenfold was created.

A little bit from the description…

“Deconstructing a Mix” video series with mixer Andy Wallace mixing the song “Natural Born Killers” by Avenged Sevenfold from scratch on an SSL 9000 K in New-York. In this 4-hour journey watch the entire process, explained step by step by Andy Wallace himself.”

If you are also interested in ‘the mix’, send any interesting videos you come across to Dan!