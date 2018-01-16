Incubus releases video for “Loneliest”

Incubus has premiered the video for their song “Loneliest,” a track from their new album, 8. You can watch the black-and-white clip now on YouTube.

The moody visual centers on a woman’s interpretive dance while a pensive Brandon Boyd croons in the background. We also get a few glimpses of guitarist Mike Einzigerstrumming along with his hair over his face.

Tonally, the “Loneliest” video is about the exact opposite of Incubus’ previously released “Nimble Bastard” video, which featured Boyd and company transforming into cat-faced superheros to defeat an army of adorable French bulldogs.

Next month, Incubus is launching a Las Vegas residency, which they had postponed following the city’s October 1 mass shooting. The residency begins February 2.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.