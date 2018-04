in·con·sid·er·ate

ˌinkənˈsid(ə)rət/Submit

adjective

thoughtlessly causing hurt or inconvenience to others.

This is how I found my headphones.

#1. If you are going to “play radio” get your own damn headphones.

#2. Do NOT “borrow” headphones without asking.

#3. If you do borrow headphones… NEVER wrap the cord like that!

These are the headphones of choice. You can buy your own set right HERE.

What do your inconsiderate coworkers do that drives you nuts?

– Tom