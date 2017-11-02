iHeartRadio Now Rocks!

By popular demand, the mighty 95 WIIL ROCK can now be heard on iHeartRadio! In our constant efforts for world domination, we are always seeking new ways to offer Thee Rock Station® to as many people as possible. Make us a favorite on your Apple TV, XBox, Playstation, or any device where iHeartRadio is heard.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t visit 95wiilrock.com anymore (nervous laugh)!!! Click or tap often. You can stream right from the website on any device, plus the official WIIL ROCK App has the audio as well. Through the app, you can listen AND win stuff!

Here’s the message from the Big Boss Man…

Alpha Media CEO/President, Bob Proffitt commented on the announcement, “We’re excited to join forces with iHeartRadio and expand our digital footprint. This partnership allows us to super-serve our fans by reaching them whenever and wherever they choose to listen to us. Alpha Media is live, local and on the go.”

Hey, look at us! We made the corporate press release! Thanks for the shout bosses! Since they brought up StudioEast, have you seen the latest videos?

How do you listen to WIIL ROCK? Traditional, missionary FM waves? App? Website? Fillings in your mouth?