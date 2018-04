What’s your favorite ‘weed’ song?

This video doesn’t include many of the rock and roll options; nothing about sharing zig-zags. It does include perhaps the best ‘weed’ song of all-time, ‘Smoke Two Joints’.

If you are celebrating, we also hope you vote. For this leafy, green substance to still be illegal is in itself a crime.

If you’ve got a big plan for the 4:20 Weekend, let me know!