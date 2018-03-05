Highly Suspect Featured – 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut

Check out this acoustic version of Highly Suspects song “Vanity”. This song was featured on today’s 95 WIIL ROCK 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut.

