Hey! Don’t Look at This!

What the news media concerns itself with seems to be erratic and sometimes based on ulterior motives.

Like this story about the father of the guy that shot up the Pulse nightclub in Florida. Pops was an FBI informant! Now, I’m not saying there is a conspiracy afoot, however, you’d think this story would garner some news attention on the level of a porn star banging an old man. Here’s a snippet from the WaPo regarding the matter;

The father of the 29-year-old who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in the summer of 2016 was an FBI informant who came under scrutiny himself after investigators found receipts for money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan in the wake of the mass shooting, recently filed court documents show. The revelation came in documents filed by attorneys for the shooter’s wife, Noor Salman, who is on trial in Orlando on allegations that she aided and abetted her husband’s attack and obstructed law enforcement’s investigation into it.

Yes, I know the Washington Post publishing this story and the CBSN video gives it major media attention. But I’m not confident any major followup will be done and I’m positive TV news outlets will not give this hours of discussion. Why did prosecutors hide this new info from the defense team?

There are already many unanswered questions about this story, legitimate and possibly illegitimate. The problem knowing the difference arises when the government isn’t forthcoming with information. That lack of transparency allows conspiracy to fester and perpetuate.

I encourage you to take your news consumption into your own hands. Everyone has biases. Most news organizations try to hide these biases. Misleading the public about their intent combined with a need to frame every debate leads to an unreliable source of information. Take in as much info as you can, from as many sources as possible. Then come to a rational and reasonable conclusion based on the facts available.

Is there a conspiracy here? Got any info to share about this story? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.