Henry, the 6 footer I am.

The women’s revolution has finally reached the sex doll industry! In addition to the funny story content, the robot voice makes it even better.

Hey ladies! Would roll around with this stiff in the sack? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.

His name is Henry. He likes rebooting, oil changes, and listening to you talk all day and night!

More on the sex-doll breakthrough from The MetroUK,

In a new video unveiled by makers Realbotix, Henry says in a flat, robotic voice, ‘What does a cloud with an itchy rash do? Find the nearest skyscraper.’ It’s a bit like Amazon Alexa stuck onto a shop-window mannequin, with a dildo attached – and what could be hotter than that? Makers Realbotix hope that people will buy Henry ‘for companionship’. Matt McMullen, 48, explained: ‘Women have the same issues of loneliness as men. ‘People call them sex dolls but mostly it’s about companionship.

Listen… life is tough. Whatever you need to do to get through the day, go for it! As long as it causes me no harm, you do you.

I won’t say, ‘no judgment’ because I will judge you if you F a piece of platic. But at least I’ll be nice about it and won’t treat you any differently.