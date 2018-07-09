HELLYEAH Posts “Thank You” Tribute Video To Vinnie Paul

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

HELLYEAH has posted a tribute video to Vinnie Paul, thanking the late drummer for his contribution to the band. The two-minute clip begins with a previously recorded interview with Paul, during which he thanked his fans for years of support.

“I just want to personally thank everybody out there that’s always supported me and every band I’ve ever been in, everything I’ve ever done,” Paul says in the video. “It’s been amazing to be able to have a career that’s lasted this long.”

“To me, it’s amazing to be able to have another career after what happened to my brother and him being taken away from us,” he adds, referring to the 2004 onstage murder of his brother “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott. “So I just want to give you guys the big love right back at you. Thank you for all your support.”

HELLYEAH formed in 2006, and marked Paul’s return to music following Dimebag’s death. He played on all five of the band’s albums, the most recent of which being 2016’s Unden!able.

The rest of HELLYEAH’s tribute video features footage of Paul playing drums and meeting with fans, set to the track “Thank You,” from the band’s 2007 self-titled debut album.

Paul died June 22 at age 54. A cause of death has yet to be officially announced.

