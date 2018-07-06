Heart’s Ann Wilson Covers Audioslave’s “I Am The Highway”; Talks Connection Between Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington

ABC/Randy Holmes; ABC/Randy Holmes

Ann Wilson of Heart has released a cover of the Audioslave song “I Am the Highway” as a tribute to the late Chris Cornell. The tender, acoustic guitar-driven performance is streaming now via Soundcloud.

As a fellow Seattle-based musician, Wilson was close with Cornell, and, as she tells Rolling Stone, that connection led to an emotional interaction with Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, who took his own life two months after Cornell’s death, on what would have been the Soundgarden singer’s 53rd birthday.

On May 18, 2017, the day Cornell died, both Wilson and Linkin Park were scheduled to perform on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Before the taping, Bennington asked to speak with Wilson.

“He was really a mess,” Wilson remembers of Bennington. “So anxious and sad and had to go onstage in a minute. I think that Chris’ departure hit [Chester] hard because he recognized the impulse. He had been hit by this news. There was a lot of fear there.”

“I said to him, let’s just breathe here and look in each other’s eyes and go ‘we’re still here right now, let’s just do this,’” she recalls. “A couple of weeks later, he was gone.”

Wilson adds that Cornell and Bennington “seemed to resemble each other.”

“I think they knew each other and they had probably commiserated,” she says. “I wouldn’t say one made the other happen, but Chris’ death obviously affected Chester deeply.”

Wilson’s cover of “I Am the Highway” appears on her upcoming album Immortal, which pays tribute to several artists who’ve died in recent years, including David Bowie, Tom Petty and George Michael. It’ll be released on September 14.

