Happy Birthday To Dee Snider Of Twisted Sister!

33 Years Ago, Dee Snider Said To The PMRC

“We’re Not Gonna Take It”!

1985 – Dee Snider Single-Handedly Humiliated Congress

If you’re unaware, the PMRC (Parents Music Resource Center) was a group founded by Tipper Gore to provide censorship and/or warning of offensive material in regards to music albums that had things that parents would find offensive such as profanity, obscene images, lyrics, descriptions of sexual and/or violent matters, etc.

In 1985, Dee Snider was invited to speak on behalf of those who opposed the actions of the PMRC. Dee Snider, as you’d expect, showed up as underdressed and unprofessional as he possibly could leading everyone to believe that he’ll just fall flat on his ass, but what he did next shocked EVERYONE!

Dee Snider absolutely trumped everyone with his refined and educated speech. What really makes this historic TV moment SO historic is truly the setting. Dee Snider comes into the hearing under dressed and seemingly unprepared as he is set to speak in front of an entire panel of elected officials on national TV.

Here’s the video to one of the most iconic moments in both rock music and in television. This definitely proves that you should never judge a book by its cover. Especially when that book will deliver a verbal assassination to a panel of disbelievers!