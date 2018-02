You might have seen the mini-trailer for the new Solo movie during the Super Bowl. This morning, the full trailer was released.

The shot of Han Solo at the end of the mini-trailer was striking, Solo has always been Harrison Ford, it will take some getting used to. Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian is inspired casting, and seeing Woody Harrelson is interesting.

