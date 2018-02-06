Is anyone watching this Halt and Catch Fire show? New episodes are on AMC, the series is on Netflix.

I’m almost done with the first season. A few of the episodes in the middle seem to meander, but it’s starting to get really good. Given the subject matter, I wasn’t sure the wife was going to like it, but she’s on board.

Set in 1983, it’s about the burgeoning computer industry at the time. At my house in 1985, we had a Commodore 64 and I was running games from the command line! Loadrunner, Spelunker, and Boulder Dash were some of my favorites.

Let me know if you’re watching this one, if not, what are you currently watching?