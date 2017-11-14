Halestorm And Stone Sour Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Credit: Jake Giles Netter

Halestorm and Stone Sour will embark on a co-headlining North American tour next year, but no stops around here! Dammit!

The joint trek begins in Canada on January 27 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and will wrap up February 11 in Rochester, New York. Visit HalestormRocks.com for ticket info.

Following the co-headlining dates, Stone Sour will play a trio of U.S. shows on their own with support from Red Sun Rising. Check out StoneSour.com for ticket info on those dates.

Halestorm is currently working on their fourth studio album, which is due out in the spring. Stone Sour, meanwhile, will be touring behind their new album, Hydrograd.

Here are Halestorm and Stone Sour’s co-headlining tour dates:

1/27 — Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Centre

1/29 — Dawson Creek, BC, Encana Events Centre

2/1 — Lethbridge, AB, Enmax Centre

2/2 — Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Casino

2/4 — Saskatoon, SK, Sasktel Center

2/5 — Winnipeg, SK, Burton Cummings Theatre

2/7 — Bemidji, MN, Sanford Center

2/8 — Brookings, SD, Swiftel Center

2/10 — Ypsilanti, MI, Convocation Center

2/11 — Rochester, NY, Armory

2/16 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe*

2/17 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave*

2/18 — Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Ballroom*

*Halestorm not performing.

