Hail to the Karlmann King!

I bet Ace Hood drops a track talking about this whip on his next album!

Have you seen the worlds most expensive car? Recently unveiled at the Bejing Auto Show, the Karlmann King retails at $2.2 million.

Only 10 of them will be made and man, this car has it all… an espresso machine, a Playstation 4, a Hawaiian cleaning lady who looks like Smokey Robinson.

Here’s more from the Daily Mail article,

The vehicle’s exterior looks like the Batmobile on synthol injections, the inside offers a more slick appearance with luxury seats, a games console and a Champagne fridge. Many of the interior features are controlled via an app, including seats, the air purifier, the flatscreen TV and the indoor neon lights. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 140km per hour (87miles per hour) and the sharp-angle exterior is made from carbon fibre and steel.

If you paid that much for a car, what should it do for you? Laundry? Cook? Oral? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com!