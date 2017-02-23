GUITAR/LIMO/DINNER – AUCTION

Be one of the last people to have dinner with Neal Middleton’s beard!

Neal from Royal Bliss will be shaving his beard off to help St. Baldrick’s Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer on Saturday night 3/4 at the The Brat Stop. Neal is joining Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show for this event.

Before Neal shaves his beard you can join him/it for a farewell dinner with the band. The top bidder in this auction gets dinner with the band that night, plus limo to/from The Brat Stop. The winner also gets a guitar autographed by Royal Bliss!!

ALL the money goes to St. Baldrick’s! The auction closes on Wednesday morning 3/1/17 at 9:45am. To bid: E-mail your bid amount to Tom@95wiilrock.com

Check the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show Facebook page to see what the current high bid is: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/