Greta Van Fleet Readies New Double EP, “From The Fires”

Greta Van Fleet has announced a new double EP titled From the Fires. The eight-track collection will arrive on November 10.

“All eight of these songs share a theme of basic humanity,” says lead vocalist Josh Kiszka.

From the Fires combines the Greta Van Fleet’s previously released EP Black Smoke Rising, featuring the breakthrough single “Highway Tune,” with four new songs. “Highway Tune” led Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart for five consecutive weeks earlier this fall.

Greta Van Fleet will kick off a U.S. headlining tour October 29 in Los Angeles, with stop in Chicago, November 30th at Lincoln Hall.

