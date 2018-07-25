Greta Van Fleet Books Late Night TV Debut

Credit: Ford Fairchild

Greta Van Fleet is headed to late night TV for the first time. The young rockers will perform their new single “When the Curtain Falls” on NBC’s The Tonight Show this Thursday, July 26.

“When the Curtain Falls” will appear on Greta Van Fleet’s forthcoming debut album, which is due out later this year. The all-new collection of material follows the band’sFrom the Fires double EP, which features the singles “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song.”

Greta Van Fleet is currently on a U.S. headlining tour, which will continue into October.

