Greta Van Fleet Announces Headlining Tour Dates; Recording Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet is gearing up for a busy year on the road. After performances at Coachella and Welcome to Rockville in April, the “Highway Tune” rockers will kick off a headlining tour in May, which will conclude with a three-night stand in Detroit, taking place May 22-25. Visit GretaVanFleet.com for ticket info.

“We love making music and we love playing shows, but we never expected anything like the attention we’ve been getting,” says bassist Sam Kiszka in a statement. “We are truly humbled by the response we’ve gotten, and are very excited to get back on the road and play for our fans.”

Before the tour begins, Greta Van Fleet will be spending the next couple months working on their full-length debut album, due out in the late spring or early summer. Last fall, the band released the double EP From the Fires, which features the number-one Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs hit “Highway Tune,” and the single “Safari Song.”

“Each of us has his own set of influences so that brings a great diversity to the music we make,” says guitarist Jake Kiszka of the upcoming album. “Every one of our songs has its own unique complexities and we’d like for the full album to showcase that diversity, let people see what we can really do.”

Here are Greta Van Fleet’s tour dates:

4/13 — Indio, CA, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/20 — Indio, CA, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/29 — Jacksonville, FL, Welcome to Rockville Festival

5/1 — Houston, TX, House of Blues Houston

5/2 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues Dallas

5/3 — Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

5/5 — Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/6 — Concord, NC, Carolina Rebellion

5/9 — Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live

5/11 — Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom

5/12 — Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory

5/14 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

5/16 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

5/18 — Columbus OH, Rock on the Range Festival

5/20 — Gulf Shores, AL, Hangout Music Festival

5/22 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

5/23 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

5/25 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

7/27 — Floyd, VA, Floydfest

