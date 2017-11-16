Green Day’s “Dookie” Is The Best Pop-Punk Album Of All Time, Says “Rolling Stone”

Image Group LA/ABC

Rolling Stone has published a ranking of the 50 greatest pop-punk albums of all time, and the magazine picked Green Day‘s 1994 breakthrough Dookie as its #1 choice.

“Green Day’s third LP is a pop-punk gut-punch, perfectly marrying tight melody with a get-bent mentality,” Rolling Stone writes. “After the grunge-dominated early Nineties, that irreverence was a breath of fresh air.”

While Green Day is surely flattered by the designation, frontman Billie Joe Armstronghas long resisted the “pop-punk” label. Back in 2015, Armstrong tweeted, “My mission for 2016? To destroy the phrase ‘pop-punk’ forever.”

Following Dookie on Rolling Stone‘s list at number two is Blink-182‘s 1999 album Enema of the State, followed by Rocket to Russia by The Ramones at number three.

The rest of the top 10 includes Milo Goes to College by Descendents, Take This to Your Grave by Fall Out Boy, Singles Going Steady by Buzzcocks, Generation X by Generation X, Dude Ranch by Blink-182, Riot! by Paramore, and Walk Among Us by Misfits.

For the full list, visit RollingStone.com.

