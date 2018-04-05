Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong teases new project

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has a long history of keeping active with side projects, including the punk rock band Pinhead Gunpowder, Foxboro Hot Tubs and The Network. The singer-guitarist recently added what looks to be another band to the mix with a new project called The Longshot.

Armstrong began teasing the new band sharing a series of Instagram posts with his 1.8 million followers. The cryptic posts all share a punk vibe complete with GIF rats and hand-written logos, all promoting the project’s name and its new private Instagram page, which states The Longshot’s new album Love Is for Losers is “coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner.”