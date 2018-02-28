There’s been a lot of talk about this Black Panther movie lately…some people are even pre-maturely declaring it the greatest comic book movie EVER!

…really? EVER?

Full disclosure, I haven’t seen the movie. For all I know it can be fantastic. HOWEVER, are we all forgetting about the movie that currently holds the title of “best comic book movie”, THE DARK KNIGHT??

I even mentioned this on the Tom and Emily Morning Show the other day, and some people on the text line had the audacity to say Black Panther is BETTER…SAY WHAAAAT??

Look, I’ll reserve my judgment of “Black Panther” until I see the movie, I’m a fair person. That being said, I find it really, really REALLY hard to believe that it’s a better movie than TDK. I suppose someday a movie can come along that CAN be, but it’s not going to be easy. Check out this video which I believe does a great job at breaking down what makes The Dark Knight such a well told story and well executed film.