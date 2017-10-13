Got Metallica Memorabilia?

Having already released deluxe reissues for Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning, and with a reissue of Master of Puppets on the way, Metallica has now set their sights on the next two albums in their chronology: 1988’s …And Justice for All and 1991’s self-titled record, aka The Black Album.

And, as with the previous reissues, Metallica wants your help in crafting the releases.

“We’re looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1987 through July 1993,” the band says. “Photos (taken by you!), flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes and whatever other mementos you may have from that time.” They also request anyone who interviewed the band during that time and still has the recording to contact them.

If you’d like to submit something, you can email Submissions@MetClub.com.

“Nothing is too small or too trivial,” the band says. “Share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun with us walking down memory lane.”

The Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning reissues were released last year, and the Master of Puppets collection will arrive on November 10.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.