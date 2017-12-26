“Gone, But Never Forgotten”: Five Finger Death Punch Premieres “Gone Away” Video

Five Finger Death Punch has premiered the video for their cover of The Offspring’s“Gone Away.”

The clip follows a soldier’s emotional journey after his friends die in combat, and ends as the words “Gone, but never forgotten” fade from the screen. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Every song has exactly as many meanings as many people have heard it, but by creating a music video we can crystallize one of the possibilities, our personal interpretation, and share what those words mean to us personally,” says guitaristZoltan Bathory.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and by taking a snapshot of our own perception of something we are also sharing the impact it had on us,” he continues. “‘Gone Away’ is one of those songs that can hit you in the chest, and our interpretation may surprise some…but this is how we heard it.”

The “Gone Away” cover is featured on Five Finger Death Punch’s new greatest hits album, A Decade of Destruction, which is out now. The compilation also includes the new track “Trouble.”

Five Finger Death Punch will release a new studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six, in May 2018.

