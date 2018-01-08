Godsmack’s Sully Erna Celebrating 50th Birthday With Special Concert In Mexico

BMG

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna is turning 50 this year, and he’s celebrating with a special concert taking place February 3 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The show will feature a solo performance from Erna, who released his new album Hometown Life in 2016, as well as a set from Godsmack. Also promised are appearances by “very special celebrity guests.” Visit Godsmack.com for ticket info.

Following the birthday celebration, Godsmack will hit the festival circuit this spring, including stops at Rocklahoma and Rock on the Range.

