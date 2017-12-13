Godsmack’s New Album Is “Almost Done”

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Godsmack has offered an update on the progress of their new album. In a Twitterpost, the band reveals that the follow-up to 2014’s 1000hp is “almost done.”

Along with the album news, Godsmack has also shared a clip of guitarist Tony Rombola recording a new guitar solo. “Mr. Tony Rombola killin’ it in the studio!” the caption reads.

The new album is due out in 2018. Godsmack will play a number of festivals next spring, including Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range.

