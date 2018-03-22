Godsmack / Shinedown Pre-Sale!

Godsmack and Shinedown announced a co-headline tour this summer! Tickets for the show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, July 27th officially go on-sale tomorrow, but since you pay attention to us, you can buy tickets NOW!

Pre-sale runs through 10pm tonight. Use this link and the password, GSSD18.

Like A Storm will support at the Chicago show.

Godsmack’s Sully Erna says: “We really believe this could be a great moment in our band’s career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

“We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!

“We’re preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!”

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith adds: “It’s all about impact, and making a statement. We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring.

“The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown and Godsmack will most certainly not let them down.

“This will be the rock’n’roll event of the year. In other words, it’s about to get heavy!”

Godsmack will release their new album When Legends Rise on April 27 via BMG, while Shinedown’s new record Attention Attention will arrive on May 4 via Atlantic Records.