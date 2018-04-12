Go to Bed… or DIE!

Aren’t all owls, night owls?

So according to this study, I’m going to die sooner than everyone else! Great.

Here’s more from Forbes;

The study, which looked at over 500,000 people, found that night owls have a 10 percent higher chance of dying than morning people (larks). In the study, this translated to nearly 50,000 people who were at higher risk of death over the 6-year study period.

“Night owls trying to live in a morning lark world may have health consequences for their bodies,” said co-lead author Kristen Knutson, associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in a news release.

A ‘lark’?  WTF is a ‘lark’? Let’s find out!

Oh. Ok.  I wouldn’t call myself a ‘lark’.  I’m not getting out of bed because I’m well rested, I’m getting up to raise children.

I stay up late and get up early.  Always have, even before kids.  What about you? Morning person? Night owl? Both, and soon to die? Let me know!

RELATED CONTENT

Tech Throwback 420 Hit of the Day – In This Moment – Black Wedding Beartooth Guitarist Taylor Lumley Leaves Band Kid Rock Pre-Sale FLOTD is Jennifer from South Elgin It’s going to be an “interesting” Open Phone Thursday.
Comments