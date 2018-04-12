Go to Bed… or DIE!

Aren’t all owls, night owls?

So according to this study, I’m going to die sooner than everyone else! Great.

Here’s more from Forbes;

The study, which looked at over 500,000 people, found that night owls have a 10 percent higher chance of dying than morning people (larks). In the study, this translated to nearly 50,000 people who were at higher risk of death over the 6-year study period. “Night owls trying to live in a morning lark world may have health consequences for their bodies,” said co-lead author Kristen Knutson, associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in a news release.

A ‘lark’? WTF is a ‘lark’? Let’s find out!

Oh. Ok. I wouldn’t call myself a ‘lark’. I’m not getting out of bed because I’m well rested, I’m getting up to raise children.

I stay up late and get up early. Always have, even before kids. What about you? Morning person? Night owl? Both, and soon to die? Let me know!